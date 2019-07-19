Summer Staycation - Create a memory under the stars

NEW BRAUNFELS - Watching movies at home with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. But what if you took a trip back in time and watched movies they way people did in the old days?

Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theatre in New Braunfels is open nightly year-round rain or shine - and is home to the biggest movie screens in Texas.

"We do double features, it's two movies for the price of one," Ryan Smith, owner, said.

Adult tickets are $8, tickets for kids ages 4 to 11 are $5, and children 3 and under get in free. Military and first responders pay $6 for their tickets.

Stars and Stripes offers more than just movies. It also has a playground for kids to let out some energy before the movie, and it serves affordable burgers, fries and shakes to make the experience worthwhile. Alcohol is not allowed, but guests can bring their own food.

You can choose to stay in your car, sit in lawn chairs outside or set up tailgate-style with your friends. If you plan on sitting outside, bring a radio with a phone plug so you can listen to the movie.

"It's the experience together. It's something that you can't get at home, and you can't get it inside. It's a movie under the stars, and you can make the experience what you want," Smith said. "You get to make a memory together under the stars, that's what makes a drive-in special."

