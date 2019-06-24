Summer Staycation - Lots to do at San Antonio parks!

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Parks & Recreation has planned a summer full of programs, classes and events that are sure to be fun for every member of the family.

With swimming lessons, kickboxing classes and art walks, there is something for everyone at every park in town.

There are over 240 parks and 24 pools in San Antonio to choose from, with different free things to do such as nature walking trails, splash pads and skate parks, there's an outdoor activity for everyone.

On top of that, different parks host different events and lessons such as Teen Connection events and Aqua Zumba classes. For more information on what's happening at a park near you, click here.

