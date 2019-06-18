Summer Staycation: Swim with dolphins this summer at SeaWorld

SAN ANTONIO - Get out of the heat this summer and into the water with some subaquatic friends!

SeaWorld is now offering Animal Encounters where you and your family can take a dip with a variety of underwater animals including sea lions, beluga whales and dolphins!

Each animal swim includes a wetsuit, a towel and an animal trainer to help you and your group interact with the animal of your choice.

You can enjoy all of this and more without having to even leave San Antonio.

For more information about SeaWorld’s Animal Encounters and how you can sign up for your own, click here.



