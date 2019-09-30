Target hosting 'PAW Patrol' trick-or-treat event for kids

SAN ANTONIO - You can celebrate Halloween a little early at your local Target during the "PAW Patrol" trick-or-treat event.

Kids are encouraged to dress up and trick or treat their way through participating Target locations.

There will also be an exclusive episode of "PAW Patrol" for trick-or-treating tykes.

Giveaways will also be a part of the "PAW Patrol" event, though the retailer wasn't specific about what the giveaway will include.

The "PAW Patrol" trick-or-treat event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 at participating locations, including most San Antonio stores.

