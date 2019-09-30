Things To Do

Target hosting 'PAW Patrol' trick-or-treat event for kids

Many San Antonio stores are participating

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

Photo courtesy: Target

SAN ANTONIO - You can celebrate Halloween a little early at your local Target during the "PAW Patrol" trick-or-treat event.

Kids are encouraged to dress up and trick or treat their way through participating Target locations.

More News Headlines

There will also be an exclusive episode of "PAW Patrol" for trick-or-treating tykes.

Giveaways will also be a part of the "PAW Patrol" event, though the retailer wasn't specific about what the giveaway will include.

The "PAW Patrol" trick-or-treat event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 at participating locations, including most San Antonio stores.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.