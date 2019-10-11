Things to do in San Antonio this weekend

iStock/msheldrake

SAN ANTONIO - The weather will be perfect this weekend to get out and enjoy some of the many events taking place around town.

Here's a list of those events:

Overnight Ghost Hunt & Campout: Looking for an opportunity to do some ghost hunting? Then you will want to visit Victoria's Black Swan Inn. A paranormal investigation will be done on the property the inn sits on, which is where the Battle of Salado took place in 1887. The campout takes place Friday evening until Saturday morning. Tickets are still available.

Chalk It Up: Artspace is hosting this event on Saturday. This year's theme is "Sustainability." The event will feature over 100 professional murals, live music all day, food and family fun activities. This is free to attend and starts at 10 a.m.

Butterfly Walk: This free event celebrates butterflies. It will take place at Confluence Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. A walk will take place to view butterflies and pollinator plants.

San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest: Enjoy the cooler temperatures this weekend with a grilled cheese sandwich. This extra cheesy festival will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Historic St. Paul Square. General admission tickets are $30, and they get you 10 grilled cheese sample tickets, one drink ticket and a token to vote for your favorite grilled cheese sandwich.

Dig that Jazz Festival: It is the third year for this event that will take place at Fairchild Park on East Crockett Street. It runs 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is free to attend. This year's festival will honor active-duty military members and veterans.

A Day in Southtown: This free annual celebration is open to the public on Saturday. It will take place in Southtown neighborhoods all day. It is a great chance to see what Southtown has to offer.

Light the Night: This night walk will take place on Saturday evening and it benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Registration and activities begin at 6 p.m. and the walk begins at 7:45 p.m. at Hemisfair.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.