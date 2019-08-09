Tiptoe through the tulips in San Antonio nexts

LA VERNIA, Texas - A giant tulip field is coming to the San Antonio area in Spring of 2020.

U-Pick tulip field is opening a second location next year, in addition to the ever-popular tulip field near Dallas in Pilot Point.

The company made the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

Entry fees start at $5 per person and $2.50 for each individual tulip, which will come wrapped in paper with flower gel for the stems.

Discounts are available to veterans, seniors and students at $7.50 a person, which includes the entrance fee and three tulips.

Children 12 months and younger will be admitted for free to the tulip field.

The tulip field will be located at 15122 FM 775 just south of I-10.

