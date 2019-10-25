Trick or treat yo' self around San Antonio this weekend

Pexels

SAN ANTONIO - It's the weekend before Halloween and Day of the Dead, and there are many events the family can enjoy this weekend.

Get your costume ready and take a look at what events to enjoy this weekend.

Haunted River: You can have a ghoulishly good time at this event at the Arneson River Theatre on Friday night. This starts at 6 p.m. and there will be an adult costume contest for 18 and up, haunted photo rooms, a river parade and live music. This event is free to attend.

Haunted River Jr: For this event, you can bring your children to enjoy at the Shops at Rivercenter. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, face painting, a river parade and so much more. This also starts at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

BOOtanica: Celebrate the fall season at this fun event at San Antonio Botanical Garden. This will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be hands-on activities for the whole family. The event is included with general admission costs.

8th Annual Bootacular: Wonderland of the Americas is inviting families to their Halloween event on Saturday. There will be shows, activities and costume contests all geared for kids ages 0-13. This runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

City of Schertz Trunk-or-Treat: This fun event will take place at Pickrell Park in Schertz on Saturday. Kids can collect treats and also enjoy a hayride, a costume contest and zombie laser tag. This event is free and starts at 5 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos: This event will be at Hemisfair both Saturday and Sunday. There will be art booths, ofrendas, music, food and so much more. It is free for the public to attend.

Dia De Los Muertos Festival: This festival will take place in New Braunfels on Saturday. It will be held in downtown New Braunfels starting at noon. There will be plenty of activities for the whole family. This is free to attend.

KSAT 12's Safe Halloween Spooktakular: For the first time KSAT is hosting a family Halloween event the whole family can enjoy. It will take place on Sunday at Sunset Station. It starts at 11 a.m. General admission tickets include goody bags and many free activities. Family VIP includes admission, tickets for human claw rides, pumpkin decorating, goodie bags and so much more.

