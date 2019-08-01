Kaiti Blake goes behind the scenes at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - Summer is coming to an end, but San Antonio Zoo still has plenty of things to do as we transition into fall.

Jungle Boogie Nights, small concerts held by the zoo every friday, will end on August 10. Each night has a special theme, including 90's night and a night dedicated to Selena Quintanilla.

As the summer winds down, the zoo will be losing it's Wild Austrailia exhibit, as it's animals travel back down under for some warmer weather, but you can still visit the koalas until September 2.

More events are coming in the fall, including the Zoo Run Relay and Zoo Boo! Plus you can always go visit all the different animals San Antonio Zoo has to offer.

For more information on all the different events happening at the zoo for the rest of the year, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.