Watch unlimited movies at Regal Cinemas with $18 movie subscription pass

SAN ANTONIO - Unlimited movies at Regal Cinemas for just $18 a month? It's true.

With the Regal Unlimited Movie Subscription Pass you can watch "as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want, wherever you want," according to the website.

There are three different tiers for movie passes, but the good news is, the cheapest option includes every Regal Cinemas venue in San Antonio.

It's only $18 per month and more perks of the program include 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks, and free popcorn and a drink on your birthday.

Even better? There are no blackout dates for movies.

The following theaters are all included in the monthly plan:

Regal Alamo Quarry

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX

Regal Fiesta

Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX

Regal Live Oak & RPX

Regal Northwoods

Click here to learn how to join.

