Weekend Picks for the weekend of July 12th

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for some family events, relaxation or just some fun, here are some things going on this weekend you can check out!

Perfect for the family, Friday from 8 - 10 p.m. H-E-B Cinema is showing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for free. For more information, click here.

The 26th Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival is taking place the next four Fridays at the Wonderland of the Americas Amphitheatre. Each night is from 7:30 - 10 p.m. and is completely free. For more information, click here.

The 22nd Annual Spaghetti Dinner is Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Christopher Columbus Italian Hall. Tickets are on sale at the door or online, and all proceeds benefit the 100 Club of San Antonio. For more information, click here.

