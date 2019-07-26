Weekend Picks July 26- July 28

This weekend's picks has events full of entertainment the whole family is sure to enjoy.

This Friday from 5-9 p.m., the San Antonio Museum of Art is hosting a superman pajama party. They will be showing the original Superman cartoons from 1941, and will have food and crafts for everyone to enjoy. Tickets are free with admission to the museum, but there is limited seating. For more information about tickets, click here.

Painting rocks seems to be the new trend - and Rainbow Gardens-Bandera is having a Rock Painting and Hiding event this Saturday from 10-11 a.m. The event is completely free, and everyone is welcome. Bring your friends or family and enjoy the art of painting rocks. Just be sure to take a selfie with your rock and post to social media with the hashtag rainbowgardensrock. For more information about this event, click here.

Also this Saturday is the Juan Lobo Fest at 7 p.m. The festival will feature some of the most influential native Texan musicians, like Jon Wolfe, Siggno and Rick Trevino. The event will be at John T. Floore's Country Store in Helotes. Tickets start at $25. For more information about this event, click here.

