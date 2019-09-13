Weekend plans? Check out these events taking place in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Family fun can be had all over the city this weekend and there's also one event for adults only.

Here's a list of events taking place Sept. 13 - 15:

Brews & Blooms: This is a one-of-a-kind craft beer festival that takes place at San Antonio Botanical Garden on Saturday. More than 40 local and regional craft beers will be available to sample. There will also be food trucks, giant lawn games and vendor booths. A general admission ticket is $40 and it gets you a commemorative glass and 12 beer sample tickets.

San Antonio Paranormal Fest: This spooky event will take place at Victoria's Black Inn and will feature ghost tours, psychics, artisan vendors, food, live entertainment and so much more. This will take place on Saturday and unfortunately is already sold out. There will be a meet and greet happy hour before the event from 1:30 p.m to 4 p.m. and tickets for that are still available.

STEM Expo: This fun event is hosting by the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas and it takes place Saturday at San Pedro Springs Park. There will be vendors, food trucks and live STEM demos. Tickets are $10.

Brews + BBQ: StreetFare SA food truck park is hosting this event on Friday and Saturday. There will be plenty of food, drink and fun for the family. Admission is free.

Alzafar Shrine Circus: For 76 years the Alzafar Shrine Circus has been entertaining crowds. From Friday through Sunday there will be several shows taking place at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets are still available.

Mariachi Lab: For the third year this event will take place at the Pearl. It is a day of music featuring new and returning mariachi talent. This will take place throughout the day Sunday at several locations at the Pearl. It is free to attend.

Check out KSAT's Things to do Page

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.