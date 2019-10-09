What to do with your boo this October in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Wondering what to do with your boo in October around San Antonio? No worries, we’ve got you covered.

Fall is here and that means date nights, family outings and friendly hangouts are about to get cooler, literally.

Here are some things to do around San Antonio in the month of October:

Halloween Spooktacular

It's a fun, safe Halloween event for the family! Costume contests, face painting, food, pumpkin decorating and kids activities are all a part of KSAT's Halloween event at Sunset Station.

Harry Potter Pub Crawl

Four San Antonio bars are transforming into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry houses on Oct. 24.

Pumpkins on Pikes Pecan Fest

Want an Instagram-worthy outing? Pumpkins on Pikes is the place. Light up the night Oct. 22 in Seguin. There will be a bake sale, hay rides, s'mores, campfire stories and more.

Dachtoberfest

It’s time for weenie races at Retama Park Race Track. On Oct. 26, you can go support the All Texas Dachshund Rescue by celebrating speedy weenies at the race track.

Tour Haunted Hotel

The hotel is known world-wide for its paranormal activity and unique history. Built as a log cabin in 1840 by James Campbell, one of the first Texas Rangers, the Magnolia evolved over the years into a stagecoach station and a hotel.

Soul Searching in Comal Cemetery

This guided tour through the Comal Cemetery tells the story of the illustrious souls who lie beneath the ground. The tour is family friendly.

'PAW Patrol' trick-or-treat event

You can celebrate Halloween a little early at your local Target during the "PAW Patrol" trick-or-treat event.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

There will be live music from the Grammy Award-winning band Los Texmaniacs in addition to Flaco Jimenez, Augie Meyers, Conjunto Cats, Bidi Bidi Banda, Yvonne Vasquez Mariachi Group and Mariachi Tesoro de San Antonio.

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream

Haunted houses, scare zones and a new live show are all part of the package at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream.

San Antonio Zoo Boo

Guests can participate in non-spooky Halloween events around the zoo, including pumpkin painting, dance parties, trick-or-treat stations and more. Costumes are encouraged!

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Fright Fest

Fright Fest is already in full swing and will continue through Halloween. There are haunted houses, scare zones and live shows.

Where to find pumpkin patches in San Antonio and surrounding areas

