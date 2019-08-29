World's tallest ride of its kind coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Daredevil Dive Flying Machines is the tallest ridge of its kind and it's coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2020.

"On Daredevil Dive, guests will simulate the breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers of an expert stunt pilot as they swoop and spin through numerous barrel rolls and exhilarating loops and dives," said park president Jeffrey Siebert.

The new ride will have:

• Six four-seater steampunk flying machines

• Aerial aerobics at a height of nearly five stories

• Aerial loops, banks and dives

• Weightlessness while sharply turning right side up and upside down

• Soaring view of Crackaxle Canyon

• Dramatically themed steampunk soundtrack

The ride will open to the public next summer.

Also in the works at Six Flags Fiesta Texas is the Mardi Gras Festival which will bring themed food, merchandise and decor to the amusement park in 2020.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is open weekends year-round.

