Austin woman drives to Nebraska to reunite with dog that went missing 2 years ago

AUSTIN - An Austin woman is reunited with her dog, Bowser, after two years apart.

The Nebraska Humane Society posted that the woman, identified as Robin, had been missing Bowser for two years before she got the call about his new town.

The humane society posted that Bowser came to their facility as a stray and his microchip traced back to Robin in Austin.

Robin drove overnight to Omaha, Nebraska "through ice and sleet for the happy reunion," the humane society posted.

A woman commented on they story and identified herself as a former Katy resident and the dog's most recent owner. She wrote that she had purchased the dog off of Craigslist and later moved to Nebraska. The woman speculates in the post that the person she bought the dog off of had stolen him from the Robin's yard.

According to the former Katy resident, Bowser and Robin are safely back in Austin.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.