MAC is giving away free, full-size lipstick this weekend

Sunday is Lipstick Day and you can get a free, full-size lipstick to celebrate.

MAC Cosmetics is giving away tubes of lipstick (retail price $18.50) at all of its U.S.-based MAC stores, counters and retailers. All you have to do is show up and ask for your lipstick. No purchase necessary.

The free lipsticks are available in 9 shades.

To find a MAC store near you, visit www.maccosmetics.com.

If word gets out on this, and we’re sure it will, you’ll want to show up early to get your freebie.

You can also get the free lipstick online (Sunday only) but the offer is only good after a purchase of $25 or more.

