$1 million and $3 million Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Houston-area

HOUSTON - Two people in the Houston area are the winners of the Mega Millions, the Texas Lottery confirmed.

One of the tickets reportedly matched five numbers with a $1 million prize, while the second ticket matched the five numbers plus the multiplier for a $3 million prize, the Texas Lottery confirmed.

One of the tickets was purchased at Stagecoach Liquor at 8142 FM 1960 E in Humble, while the other was purchased at Angels in Town at 3520 N. Main St. in Baytown, the Texas Lottery confirmed.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.