Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after vehicle collision on Loop 410 access road

SAN ANTONIO - One person has been taken into police custody following a two-vehicle crash on the Loop 410 access road late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the westbound access road near Babcock Road and Callaghan Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, one of the vehicles involved in the crash hit a light pole and a VIA bench just before coming to a complete stop.

Police said one driver was detained on suspicion of DWI. Their name and age were not given.

There were no reports of injuries.

