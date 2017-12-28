Woman killed in rollover accident on South Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: The woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning has been identified as 18-year-old Samantha Lorain Beltran.

(Original Story)

One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover accident on the city's South Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported around 4:20 a.m. in the 15300 block of US Highway 281 South near Guest Road, located not far from Mitchell Lake.

According to police a female passenger believed to be in her 20s was ejected when the vehicle she was riding in rolled over. The vehicle was found on fire when emergency crews arrived, officials said.

The driver sustained minor injures and was checked out by emergency crews and cleared.

Authorities said the investigation will continue but that they do not suspect any charges to be filed.

At this time the cause of the accident and the name of the person killed are not currently known.

Police tell me the car rolled and a woman in the passenger seat was ejected and died. The driver was checked and cleared on scene with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/2iozfO86fb — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) December 27, 2017

A portion of the highway has been shut down as emergency crews work at the scene. Police advise using an alternate route if possible.

Rollover crash on 281 South near Southside High School, authorities have shut down portions of the roads pic.twitter.com/fDRKvufmgw — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) December 27, 2017

