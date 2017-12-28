Traffic

Woman killed in rollover accident on South Side identified

Accident was reported around 4:20 a.m. in 15300 block of US Highway 281

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer , Max Massey - Video Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: The woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning has been identified as 18-year-old Samantha Lorain Beltran. 

(Original Story)

More News Headlines

One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover accident on the city's South Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported around 4:20 a.m. in the 15300 block of US Highway 281 South near Guest Road, located not far from Mitchell Lake. 

According to police a female passenger believed to be in her 20s was ejected when the vehicle she was riding in rolled over. The vehicle was found on fire when emergency crews arrived, officials said. 

RELATED: Driver hospitalized after vehicle crash near Stone Oak Parkway

RELATED: Driver of pickup truck loses control, crashes into home in Converse

The driver sustained minor injures and was checked out by emergency crews and cleared.

Authorities said the investigation will continue but that they do not suspect any charges to be filed.

At this time the cause of the accident and the name of the person killed are not currently known.

A portion of the highway has been shut down as emergency crews work at the scene. Police advise using an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on air for more information.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.