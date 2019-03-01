18-wheeler jackknifes on South Side; driver taken into custody for outstanding warrants

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested the driver of a big rig after his 18-wheeler jackknifed on the city's South Side early Friday morning.

According to police, the driver said he was traveling north on Highway 16 when he lost control while turning onto South Zarzamora. Authorities say the crash was likely due to the slick roads.

Police, however, took the driver into custody after discovering that the man had outstanding warrants.

Cleanup crews at the scene said there was a small fluid leak from the truck as a result of the accident, but that the spill was not hazardous.

Traffic in the area was stopped from turning onto South Zarzamora for a brief time as emergency crews worked. The accident has since been cleared.

