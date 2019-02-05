18-wheeler spills glass onto southbound I-35 near O'Connor Road

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler carrying glass lost part of its load on the highway early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. near Interstate 35 near O’Connor Road.

According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Doug Greene, the 18-wheeler was headed southbound and was likely hit from behind. A few hundred pounds of glass fell from the truck directly onto the roadway.

Police said they are now working the case as a hit-and-run.

Greene said there were no injuries in the accident and that a clean up crew is on the way.

As a result, there have been traffic slowdowns in the area. Police advise using an alternate route if possible.

This is the scene near 35 and O’Connor. We hear a few hundred pounds of glass fell from the truck. Clearly the far right lane isn’t open for the time being. pic.twitter.com/2VmmTBD3rs — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 5, 2019

