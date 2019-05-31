19-year-old ejected from vehicle after crashing into tree, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital after he was ejected during a vehicle crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on the access road of Interstate 10 near Ramsgate Road.

According to police, the man was traveling westbound when for some unknown reason he crashed his vehicle into the tree, just before being thrown.

Police said they believe both speed and road conditions played a factor in the crash. It's unclear if the driver was intoxicated.

No other passengers or vehicles were involved in the accident, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

