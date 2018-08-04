2 closures on Loop 1604 scheduled for Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - CLOSURE #1

A closure is scheduled for Saturday at the Highway 281 and Loop 1604 interchange on the North Side.

The frontage road in both directions will be closed from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews will be working on setting up beams.

TxDOT MAP #1 FOR CLOSURE #1

TxDOT MAP #2 FOR CLOSURE #1

CLOSURE # 2

The Texas Department of Transportation will also be doing a traffic switch on Loop 1604 southbound between Culebra Road and Military Drive on the West Side.

The switch is between 6 a.m. and noon Saturday.

Drivers will have to use the new frontage road, as crews work to finish the southbound lanes of Loop 1604.

TxDOT suggests avoiding both areas because traffic will be heavy.

