2 hospitalized after head-on vehicle crash on city's East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two drivers were taken to an area hospital after a fiery head-on vehicle collision overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Gembler Road, located not far from Leon Thomas Way on the city's East Side.

According to police, a man driving a Dodge sedan and a woman driving a Toyota sedan collided their vehicles head-on resulting in both having to be cut out by emergency crews.

The Dodge caught fire and a police officer had to use a fire extinguisher to keep the flames under control until firefighters arrived, officials said.

Both drivers were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for their injuries. Their names, ages, and conditions are not currently known.

At this time it is unclear why the head-on collision occurred.

