2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into light pole on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are working to determine if alcohol played a factor in a vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital overnight.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. in front of a La Fiesta grocery store located in the 6000 block of Ingram Road near Callaghan Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ingram when it went off the road and crashed into the light pole.

The driver and a passenger tried to flee the scene but did not make it very far, police said. The female driver and the passenger were both taken to University Hospital. The driver will be tested there for a DWI.

Another passenger also inside the SUV had to be cut out and had multiple serious injuries. Their condition is not currently known.

