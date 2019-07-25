2 hospitalized in rollover crash on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two men were hospitalized following a rollover crash early Thursday morning night on the city's East Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Houston Street, not far from North Hackberry Street and I-37.

According to police, the vehicle was heading east when, for some unknown reason, the driver of the vehicle lost control and took out 50 feet of fencing just before rolling.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and walked a block before collapsing.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for their injuries. The driver is in critical condition with head trauma, police said.

