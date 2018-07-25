2 men arrested after officer-involved accident

SAN ANTONIO - Two local men were arrested after an officer-involved traffic accident overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Police responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. for a man passed out in his truck in front of the Redneck Heaven restaurant, located in the 6700 block of NW Loop 410.

According to police, officers were checking on a passed out man when a vehicle ran into the parked patrol unit and fled.

The passed out man tried to run during the confusion but was was caught by an officer, police said.

The driver of the silver sedan who hit the patrol unit was eventually caught at a nearby gas station.

Both men were taken into custody, with the driver of the sedan charged with a DWI, police said. Their names and ages were not released.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.