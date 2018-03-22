2 pedestrians hit by car while crossing street, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two pedestrians are in the hospital Thursday morning after they were hit by car while crossing the street, San Antonio police said.

The accident occurred on Nacogoches Road near Rolling Oaks Mall.

According to police, the couple in their 60s was walking when they were knocked unconscious by a driver who didn't see them.

RELATED: Woman killed in rollover accident on South Side identified

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver causes 3-car accident, police say

At least one person is in critical condition, police said. The couple was transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Portions of the road were closed for at least an hour while officials worked at the scene.

Per police: two people crossing the road on Nacogoches at Rolling Oaks Mall hit by car. At least one person is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/7Ucm9YoI0I — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) March 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.