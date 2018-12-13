2 putting gas in stalled vehicle hospitalized after vehicle rolls on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO - Two people putting gas into a stalled car were hospitalized after a sport utility vehicle rolled over in their direction, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 281 between Brook Hollow and Bitters Road.

According to police, two vehicles had pulled over on the side of the highway after one of them ran out of gas. As both of the drivers were attempting to put gas into the stalled vehicle, a black Jeep SUV rolled over in their direction, police said.

The two people on the side of the road were taken to University Hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are not currently known. Police said there were also two children inside one of the vehicles parked, but they were not hurt.

The driver of the SUV will now be evaluated for a DWI, police said. His name and age were not released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

