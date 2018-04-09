2 taken to hospital after crashing motorcycle into construction vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were taken to an area hospital after they crashed their motorcycle into a parked construction vehicle overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. on North St. Mary's Street near Quincy.

According to police, the man and the woman drove head on into the construction vehicle. Neither were wearing helmets, police said.

The man tried to flee the scene but was stopped by an officer working traffic at the scene.

Police said the man is in stable condition but that the woman was severely hurt. Their names and ages are not currently known.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

