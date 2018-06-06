2 taken to hospital after getting pinned in vehicle crash with tree

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were taken to an area hospital after getting pinned during a vehicle crash with a tree, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The accident was reported just after midnight on San Fernando Street near Southwest 24th Street on the city's West Side.

According to police, the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control and crashed. Emergency crews responded and cut the pair from the vehicle.

RELATED: Daughter of victim of Uvalde County church bus crash wants justice for mother's death

RELATED: Driver gets pinned in vehicle crash with 18-wheeler, police say

The driver suffered a head injury and was combative just before being taken to University Hospital, police said.

A passenger from inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot while another passenger was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.