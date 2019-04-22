2 women hit by vehicle while crossing Southeast Side road, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two women are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Goliad Road.

According to police, the two women were crossing the street but were not using a crosswalk when they were hit by the vehicle.

Police said the driver did stop to help.

One of the women was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. The other woman was taken to Mission Trails Baptist Hospital. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Pollice said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

