2 women hospitalized in rollover crash on access road of I-35

SAN ANTONIO - Two women were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition following a rollover crash on the city's South Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight on the northbound access road of Interstate 35 near Zarzamora.

According to police, the male driver of the vehicle took his eyes off the road to talk to the passengers when he rolled the truck over.

Police said the unidentified driver is being assessed for a DWI.

The two women were taken to University Hospital for their injuries. Their names and ages were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all responded to the crash.

