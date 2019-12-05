Far West Side intersection dubbed the ‘death intersection’ could soon see fix

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Drivers say they’re worried about the number of crashes that happen at the intersection of Alamo Ranch Parkway and Westwood Loop on the far West Side.

“I go out of my way to avoid it,” said Abigail Moore, who lives near the area.

Moore said that she has been cut off by drivers and sees others who are ignoring traffic lights.

“These drivers are not considering the safety of others. They’re just trying to get where they want to go quickly," Moore said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports that 156 crashes have happened at the intersection over the last year.

In December 2016, a family of three was killed while driving through the intersection. Amanda Gomez, who knew one of the passengers, said she now drives with more caution.

“It’s just a pretty nerve-racking area," Gomez said.

Bexar County Public Works said it plans to add a grade separator in the coming years. The project will be funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program through a $4 million grant.

“This project will significantly reduce the amount of vehicles having to go through the intersection. The project is being delivered by TxDOT and is currently in design.” Monica Ramos, Bexar County public information officer

Construction on the project will begin sometime after summer 2020 and is expected to last two years. However, Gomez believes something should be done now.

“I would think that after the incidents that have happened, they should be out here already,” she said.