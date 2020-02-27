Man killed while attempting to cross U.S. 281 near Wurzbach Parkway, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 60s is dead after he was hit by an SUV while attempting to cross U.S. 281 near Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials shut down traffic between Nakoma and Bitters on U.S. 281 North.

Police said the man was attempting to cross the highway from east to west.

Police say the driver of the vehicle said they didn’t see the man crossing. They stopped after hitting the man.

Officials say no charges are expected for the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

The highway will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate, police say.