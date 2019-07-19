3 women hospitalized after crash with pickup truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were taken to an area hospital following a vehicle crash with a pickup truck late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Ruiz Street and North General McMullen, not far from Culebra Road and St. Mary's University on the city's West Side.

According to police, the three women were in a small vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn on a blinking yellow light when they were hit on the side by a red pickup truck with a green light.

One of the female passengers inside the small vehicle was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The other two women, including the driver, were taken to the same hospital as a precaution, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

