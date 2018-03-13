3-year-old hit by car, breaks ankle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A three-year-old child was taken to an area hospital after being injured by a car overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The accident was reported just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Picoso and Angela streets on the city's West Side.

According to police, the toddler sustained only a broken ankle in the incident. The driver of the car did stop to render aid, police said.

The three-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital for the injury.

Officers said the driver will not be facing any charges.

