33-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by car while crossing street

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing a street late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Jackson Keller Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the 33-year-old woman was walking across the street from a 7-Eleven convenience store when she was hit by the tan sedan.

The woman hit was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, stopped to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.

