34-year-old man killed in West Side hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 34-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run on the city's West Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Bandera Road, which is located not far from St. Mary's University and North General McMullen Drive.

According to police, the man was pushing a shopping cart fully loaded with recyclable metals and other materials across the street when he was unable to get the cart onto the sidewalk. That's when, police said, the man was hit by a car as he stood in the street.

The driver fled the scene and eventually ditched the truck, leaving the vehicle near a Speedy Cash a few blocks away.

Police said when they find the driver he will face a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

Authorities have not released the name of the man killed pending notification to next of kin.

