4 hospitalized in wrong-way vehicle collision on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two drivers have life-threatening injuries and two passengers were also taken to the hospital following a wrong-way vehicle collision overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on Loop 1604 near Braun Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, an officer spotted a wrong-way driver on Loop 1604 just before witnessing the vehicles collide.

The vehicle going the correct way had three people inside who all became trapped, police said. Both drivers sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and were taken to University Hospital by ambulance. The passengers involved were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they suspect that alcohol played a factor in the crash and that the wrong-way driver will be tested for a DWI.

