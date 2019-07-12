Alternate I-10 closures on East Side scheduled for Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - Portions of Interstate 10 on the city's East Side will be closed intermittently Sunday to allow CPS Energy contractors to remove overhead power lines.

The closures will take place from 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 between North Foster Road and Loop 1604, a CPS Energy news release said.

Lane closures will be alternating and are expected to last 15-20 minutes each.

Off-duty law enforcement officers will provide traffic control.

No residential or commercial power interruptions are expected because of the work, CPS Energy said.

