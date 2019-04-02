App rewards safe drivers with free food

SAN ANTONIO - An app creator from Texas hopes the enticement of free food from restaurants will get people to drive safely.

Marci Corry created Safe 2 Save in October 2016 after watching distracted driving become a problem.

"Who's going to do something about this and get influential restaurants and businesses on board to be part of rewarding safe ... driving?" Corry said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, more than 500,000 traffic crashes were reported statewide in 2017. Distracted driving was blamed for 100,687 of the crashes, with 444 fatalities and 2,889 serious injuries reported.

"I think one of the most devastating part of this job is talking with the parents and the family members of those who have lost loved ones," Corry said.

Corry said once the app is downloaded, it's easy to use.

"They (drivers) literally get two points for each minute they are in motion, driving without touching their phone. And then they get to use their phone (at) incredible places all over San Antonio," Corry said. "The ultimate goal is really to have people put away their phone."

Safe 2 Save shares its message through conferences, schools, businesses and organizations.

The company hopes to get the word out about groups, office workers or friends competing against each other for more prizes.

Corry said April is a great time to download the app, since April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

