At least 2 hospitalized in head-on vehicle crash in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - At least two people were injured and sent to the hospital following a head-on vehicle crash in South Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The accident was reported just before midnight near Loop 1604 and Trumbo Road.

According to deputies, a gray sport utility vehicle and a white pickup truck hitched to a livestock trailer collided head-on overnight.

Officials did not say what the reason was for the vehicle crash or if there were any passengers.

The names, ages and conditions of the people injured are not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

