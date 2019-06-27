BCSO: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after South Bexar County crash

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a vehicle crash in South Bexar County overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. near Highway 281 and Loop 1604.

According to deputies, one man was thrown from the vehicle and the other was pinned inside during the single-vehicle crash.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. Their names and ages are not currently known.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and EMS crews both answered the call.

Deputies said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.