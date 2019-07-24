BCSO: Driver killed after vehicle jumps curb, crashes into truck

SAN ANTONIO - A driver in his 40s is dead following a vehicle crash on the city's far North Side late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff's office said.

The crash occurred just before midnight in the 23000 block of Bulverde Road, not far from TPC Parkway and Johnson High School.

According to deputies, the man was driving at a high rate of speed when the vehicle jumped the curb in front of the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department and crashed into a parked pickup truck.

Deputies said firefighters pulled the man out of the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is unclear as to exactly why the man lost control of the vehicle. The driver's name was not released pending notification to next of kin.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

