BCSO: Man taken into custody after vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A local man was detained by deputies after a vehicle chase reached speeds of 100 mph late Sunday night, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. on Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604 when a deputy attempted to make a routine traffic stop.

That's when, deputies said, the driver took off, eventually reaching speeds of 100 mph before finally being corralled on Huebner Road.

There were no reports of injuries. The driver's name and age were not given by deputies.

