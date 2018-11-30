Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a small pickup truck late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. on West Martin Street, not far from North San Saba.

According to police, the man in his 20s was attempting to cross the street on his bike when he was hit by the truck.

The bicyclist was taken to University Hospital to be checked out following the accident.

Police said the driver did stop to render aid and was not intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

