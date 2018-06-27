Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by sedan

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by car late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fresno Road, which is located not far from Blanco Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, the bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk when for some unknown reason he pulled into the street and was hit by the black sedan.

The bicyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the sedan stopped to render aid. Officials did not say if any charges were pending.

