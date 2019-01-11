Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a vehicle overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on North Main Avenue near West Cypress Street, just north of downtown.

According to police, the man on the bicycle was in a right-hand lane in front of another vehicle when a second vehicle attempted to pass on the left-hand side. That's when, police say, the driver of the second vehicle ran into the back of the bicyclist, hitting him.

The bicyclist was taken to University Hospital in stable condition by EMS.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is being assessed for a DWI. It is unclear if charges have been filed.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

