Big rig jackknifes on Highway 90 West, I-35 interchange

SAN ANTONIO - A jackknifed big rig is causing a traffic mess Friday afternoon just south of downtown.

The big rig jackknifed on the ramp from U.S. Highway 90 West to Interstate 35.

Officers said the driver of a white pickup truck rear-ended the 18-wheeler, causing the big rig to jackknife.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup leaked oil, and crews are in the process of cleaning up the scene.

Traffic is backed up.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

